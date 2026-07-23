Leavitt: Sherrill Disclosure Proves Trump Pressure on Noncitizen Voting Is Working

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued Thursday that New Jersey’s disclosure of thousands of improperly registered noncitizens is evidence that the Trump administration’s election-integrity push is forcing state officials to confront problems with their voter rolls.

Leavitt was questioned by a reporter about New Jersey’s acknowledgment that roughly 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens were nevertheless registered to vote through the Motor Vehicle Commission between June 2023 and June 2024. Fewer than 400 reportedly cast ballots.

The press secretary suggested Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s decision to publicly address the issue was driven by mounting federal scrutiny.

“The fact that she just all of a sudden decided to put out a press release saying President Trump and Republicans have been right about non-citizens on our voting rolls is not a coincidence,” Leavitt said.

She pointed specifically to recent demands from the Department of Homeland Security seeking information from New Jersey and other states concerning potential noncitizens appearing on voter rolls.

Leavitt said the administration suspects the New Jersey problem could extend beyond the 6,600 registrations already identified.

“We suspect it’s a heck of a lot more, not just in New Jersey, but in states across the country,” she said.

The exchange also raised the possibility of federal prosecutions, though Leavitt did not announce any criminal charges or confirm that the Department of Justice had made a decision to prosecute anyone.

Sherrill has blamed the registrations on a software error that occurred under former Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration. She has ordered an investigation and the removal of improperly registered individuals.

Leavitt said President Trump intends to continue pressing the issue nationally while urging Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, legislation aimed at strengthening citizenship verification requirements for federal elections.

“It is completely unacceptable to have non-citizens on American voter rolls voting in U.S. elections,” Leavitt said.