New Jersey’s Purple Counties Didn’t Vote for “Moderation.” They Voted for Contrast.

By Matt Rooney

For years, the Trenton consultant class has peddled the same stale advice to Republicans, Save Jerseyans: tone it down, blur the differences, and move to the political center. If only the GOP would become a slightly less interesting version of the Democratic Party, we’re told, New Jersey’s swing voters would finally come around.

The 2024 presidential election demolished that theory.

Donald Trump didn’t make gains in New Jersey by running away from who he was. He didn’t become a centrist. He didn’t soften his message on immigration, energy, crime, or government spending. If anything, he doubled down on the same agenda that had defined him for nearly a decade.

The result? Five New Jersey counties that voted for Joe Biden in 2020 flipped to Trump just four years later: Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester, Morris, and Passaic.

Think about what that means.

These aren’t carbon copies of one another. Morris is affluent and suburban. Passaic is heavily Hispanic and urban. Cumberland is rural and working-class. Atlantic combines casinos, suburbs, and farmland. Exurban Gloucester sits squarely in South Jersey’s increasingly competitive political landscape.

The common denominator wasn’t demographics.

It was voters who wanted a clear alternative.

Political professionals love the word “moderate.” Actual voters tend to prefer authenticity. Independent voters, especially, can smell manufactured moderation from a mile away. They don’t reward politicians for sounding like cautious focus groups. They reward candidates who appear to believe something and are willing to fight for it.

That’s precisely why Trump’s coalition expanded beyond traditional Republicans.

He improved his standing with Hispanic voters. He gained among blue-collar union households. He attracted younger men who had never identified as Republicans before. None of those gains came because he offered a watered-down version of Democratic policies. They came because he offered something fundamentally different.

Contrast creates choices.

Blurred lines create apathy.

Too often, New Jersey Republicans convince themselves that the path to victory is winning over liberal editorial boards or reassuring Democratic donors that they aren’t “those Republicans.” That strategy has produced decades of disappointment.

The counties that moved toward the GOP in 2024 suggest another path.

Voters burdened by soaring utility bills, unaffordable housing, rising taxes, illegal immigration, and public safety concerns weren’t looking for a Republican who promised to manage progressive policies a little more efficiently. They were looking for someone willing to challenge the assumptions that created those problems in the first place.

That doesn’t mean every Republican should mimic Donald Trump’s personality. Personality isn’t transferable.

Boldness is.

Candidates should confidently champion lower taxes, school choice, affordable energy, secure elections, immigration enforcement, parental rights, and a government that spends less and delivers more. Those positions aren’t liabilities in purple counties. Increasingly, they’re opportunities.

The consultant mantra has always been that Republicans must moderate first to persuade independents.

If you evaluate the available body of evidence? All indicators point in the opposite direction.

Atlantic. Cumberland. Gloucester. Morris. Passaic.

Five counties. Five reminders that persuasion begins with offering voters a genuine choice, not a pale imitation of the status quo.

New Jersey Republicans don’t need fewer colors on the palette.

They need brighter ones.