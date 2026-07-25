NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Fraud By Design

By The Staff

Don’t miss this week’s episode of THE MATT ROONEY SHOW!

Here’s what’s on the docket:

Matt breaks down New Jersey’s explosive voter-registration scandal and the growing questions surrounding the state’s election system. He’s joined by Assemblywoman and attorney Vicky Flynn, attorney and PR expert Alex Wilkes, and political strategist Carlos Cruz to examine what went wrong, who should be held accountable, and explain why this is really a predictable case of “fraud by design.”