One month after adoption, Sherrill’s FY 2027 budget still isn’t searchable

By Matt Rooney

Proof of mass voter fraud isn’t the only thing Trenton is actively trying to hide at the moment.

Mikie Sherrill signed the largest budget in New Jersey last month, Save Jerseyans. Millions of dollars for legislator pet projects, illegal alien subsidies, and other inane crap all while your taxes continue to rise and local schools shut their doors.

The substance is bad enough.

What’s arguably worse?

Good luck finding it online. On Tuesday, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-25) noted on X that the official budget resolution for FY 2027 is STILL missing from the searchable legislative database a full month later…