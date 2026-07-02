OP-ED: $12 Million More for Illegal Immigrants. Zero Backbone for New Jersey.

By Dawn Fantasia

Here’s an inconvenient truth: Legal immigration and illegal immigration are NOT THE SAME THING, no matter how aggressively Trenton Democrats intentionally blur that line. Mere weeks ago, Governor Sherrill increased detention and deportation legal defense funding from $8.2 million to $20.2 million while creating a new “Rapid Legal Response Initiative” to expand deportation defense capacity statewide.

That’s a $12 million increase — a 146% JUMP???

Let’s just say the timing was highly suspect. I mean seriously —how is there suddenly $12M for THIS while we’re yanking funding from ALS research, adults with developmental disabilities, Meals on Wheels, trauma services for children in a rural South Jersey county, our gutted rural and suburban schools, and the full Stay NJ property tax relief seniors were promised???

Yes, this budget actually did that. Apparently “tough choices” only apply to New Jersey citizens.

We watched as “mostly peaceful” rioters in gas masks blocked roads, assaulted and bit police officers, hurled projectiles at mounted units and police horses, started fires, ignored curfews, and wreaked havoc on the streets around Delaney Hall. Then Hallelujah! The Governor found her backbone and the New Jersey State Police were allowed to do what they do best: restore order and public safety. They did an EXCEPTIONAL job. Welp, then came the Governor’s “atonement tour.”

Less than 24 hours after taking heat from the activist left over the (arguably highly-effective) police response, the Governor went limp, pulled NJSP back from enforcement operations, and placated her critics by adding ANOTHER $12M to the deportation defense pot.

What we should have added to the budget was funding for gubernatorial spinal fusion, because New Jersey is missing a governor with a strong enough backbone to stand up for New Jerseyans. That’s why I joined my colleagues Assemblyman Alex Sauickie and Sen. Owen Henry in introducing legislation (http://njleg.state.nj.us/bill-search/2026/AR144) condemning who played a DIRECT ROLE in the Delaney Hall riots and calling for a direct investigation.

I highly suspect that myopic decisions made by the Governor’s Office—coupled with progressive pandering by politicians—YET AGAIN interfered with public safety decisions. So the question isn’t whether New Jersey has enough money. I don’t have to tell you how New Jersey Assembly Democrats and Senate Dems drain your wallet to fund every social cause du jour. The question is WHO exactly does the Majority believe comes first?

Hint: it ain’t you.