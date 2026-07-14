Op-Ed: Proof of Citizenship Isn’t Enough. Just Ask New Jersey.

By Josh Findlay

In a Truth Social post last week, President Donald Trump renewed his push for the SAVE America Act, once again arguing that proof of citizenship and voter identification are essential to protecting our elections.

New Jersey is proving his point.

Election integrity is about more than verifying who can vote. It also requires accurate voter rolls and transparency to ensure they are properly maintained.

New Jersey has become one of the clearest examples of why the conversation cannot stop at proof of citizenship alone.

The New Jersey Republican Party’s Election Integrity Task Force recently announced it had “found that hundreds of non-citizens were registered to vote” after submitting public records requests to all 21 New Jersey counties.

New Jersey Republican Party Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon called the findings “one of the most significant election integrity issues in New Jersey history,” adding that county records show “hundreds of non-citizens were placed on New Jersey’s voter rolls, but additional documentation indicates multiple cases of non-citizens casting ballots in multiple elections.”

According to the Task Force, one of the vulnerabilities stems from New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (NJVMC), where “individuals who may be legally present in the United States but not eligible to vote may nevertheless become registered through the NJVMC integrated system because of insufficient citizenship-verification safeguards.”

The Task Force argues those registrations often came to light only because individuals self-reported during the naturalization process. As Hanlon put it, “It begs the question, how many other non-citizens are currently on the rolls who have not self-reported?”

Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election administration. They help identify deceased registrants, duplicate registrations, voters who have moved, administrative errors, and other inaccuracies before they undermine public confidence. Without oversight, neither election officials nor the public can know whether those systems are working as intended.

That is exactly why access to voter registration matters. Yet New Jersey officials have resisted providing those records, citing privacy and legal concerns.

State election officials are responsible for maintaining voter registration lists. Federal law, however, also gives the Department of Justice authority to review election records when carrying out its oversight responsibility.

The Civil Rights Act of 1960 authorizes the U.S. Attorney General to request election and voter records, while the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to maintain records concerning voter roll maintenance and make them available for public inspection.

That authority is why the Justice Department sued New Jersey earlier this year after the state declined to produce the requested voter registration records.

New Jersey Attorney General Jen Davenport defended the state’s position, saying, “As several courts have already held, the Department of Justice’s request for voters’ personal information, including their drivers’ license numbers and Social Security numbers is baseless. We are committed to protecting the privacy of our state’s residents and we will defend against this lawsuit in court.”

Protecting sensitive voter information is vital. No one is arguing that.

States, however, should not use that responsibility as a blanket excuse for refusing lawful oversight of voter roll maintenance. Federal officials are not asking states to expose private information for political purposes. They are asking to review records that the National Voter Registration Act already requires states to maintain and make available for public inspection to help ensure voter registration lists remain accurate.

Transparency and privacy are not competing values. They should work together. One protects voters. The other protects public confidence in the election system itself.

Election integrity does not end once someone registers to vote. It requires confidence that voter rolls remain accurate long after registration is complete.

Proof of citizenship matters. Voter identification matters. Accurate voter rolls matter. Election integrity depends on all three.

States that are maintaining their voter rolls properly should have nothing to fear from lawful oversight. Transparency is not a threat, but a strong safeguard.

When states resist transparency, they should expect people to ask a simple question: What are they trying to hide?