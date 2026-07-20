Sherrill’s Six-Month Self-Assessment is Totally Detached from New Jersey’s Reality

By Matt Rooney

Governor Mikie Sherrill took to X this week to celebrate six months in office, checking off one supposed accomplishment after another as if she’d already solved New Jersey’s biggest problems.

Reading it, you’d think she’d inherited paradise instead of the most heavily taxed state in America.

The problem isn’t that politicians brag. They all do.

The problem is that Sherrill’s victory lap requires New Jerseyans to ignore what they’re seeing with their own eyes.

Six months ago, I was sworn in as Governor. I got to work on day one to lower costs, take care of our kids, and make government accountable to the people. Here’s how we have delivered so far:

✅Froze utility rate hikes

✅Delivered credits to help with summer electric bills… pic.twitter.com/E7HVHzMyue — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 20, 2026

Start with electricity.

The governor says she “froze utility rate hikes.” Really? Ask the families opening electric bills this summer whether they feel like rates were frozen. Delaying part of an increase isn’t the same as lowering costs, and no amount of Trenton spin changes what’s showing up in mailboxes across the Garden State.

Then she boasts about “delivering credits” on electric bills.

That’s technically true.

It’s also missing one rather important detail.

The universal credit is just $25—a 75% reduction from the $100 credit ratepayers received only one year ago. When families are paying hundreds of dollars more for electricity, mailing them twenty-five bucks isn’t relief. It’s the political equivalent of tossing someone a life preserver after your own policies helped sink the boat.

Even more laughable is Sherrill’s claim that she signed “the most fiscally responsible budget in decades.”

No, Governor.

You signed the biggest budget in New Jersey history—more than $60.7 billion, roughly $2 billion larger than Phil Murphy’s final spending plan.

You approved approximately $800 million in brand-new taxes and fees.

Your budget leaves roughly $400 million in school funding needs unmet while continuing to spend millions on programs benefiting illegal aliens and taxpayer-funded abortion initiatives.

It cuts Medicaid by $266 million.

And, because no Trenton budget would be complete without taking care of the political class, lawmakers stuffed in roughly $360 million worth of last-minute pork projects before the ink was dry.

If that’s “fiscal responsibility,” then Chris Christie is a vegan.

The governor also claims “record property tax relief.”

Here’s a simple question: does anyone’s property tax bill feel like it’s setting records in the right direction?

Exactly.

Appropriating more money for rebate programs (while also narrowing eligibility) isn’t the same thing as fixing New Jersey’s property tax crisis. Homeowners are still paying the highest average property taxes in America, and they know it every time the mortgage statement arrives.

Sure, Sherrill has “done stuff.” Signed bills, issued executive orders, and announced initiatives with cute slogan-adorned placards.

But the measure of success isn’t how many checkmarks you can fit into an X post. It’s whether life is actually becoming more affordable for the people paying the bills.

Six months in, New Jersey families still face crushing utility costs. Housing remains out of reach for too many young families. Taxes keep climbing. Businesses continue looking over the state line. And Trenton is still spending money like a gaggle of drunken toddlers.

Nothing has been solved.

Nothing is better, or even on the road to being better.

Governor Sherrill can post as many green checkmarks as she’d like!

The checkbook—and the kitchen table—tell a very different story.