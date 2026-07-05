Sherrill goes dark amid widespread N.J. power outages

By Matt Rooney

An early July heatwave and resulting powerful thunderstorms have left tens of thousands of residents without power across the Garden State as of Sunday evening. Some JCP&L customers – close to a quarter of a million were in darkness for at least part of the holiday weekend – are reportedly likely to wait days until electricity is fully restored.

Thousands of ratepayers in PSEG’s coverage area were also waiting to see the lights comeback on.

Where is Governor Sherrill?

Apparently, according to her public schedule, she spent Sunday at MetLife where Norway defeated Brazil in a World Cup match.

Frustrated officials say they can’t get a straight answer concerning what the utilities are planning and what resources the state plans to bring to bear.

“We have heard from our local mayors and residents – you know, the same group who weathered superstorm Sandy. These are some of the toughest elected officials in the State. They have exercised extreme patience throughout this storm recovery but they feel the promises for assistance continue to be broken about recovery and locations for ice and water seem to be difficult,” Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn shared in a social media plea to Governor Sherrill. “I have a mayor in one of my towns accepting messages to deliver ice directly to residents. Our mayors need updates. Our residents need the power that they pay handsomely for. They have advised us that they are not impressed by this recovery efforts.”

“This isn’t just a few trees down & some isolated outages. We’re dealing with widespread property damage, blocked egress with many impassable roads and driveways, downed utility lines, and tens of thousands of residents across LD24 without power during dangerous heat,” explained Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia of Sussex County on X. “Thousands remain without power. In our rural areas, loss of electricity means loss of running water and septic capability because well pumps & septic systems depend on power to function. A State of Emergency declaration helps expedite resources, coordinate emergency response efforts, access additional mutual aid & positions New Jersey to seek federal assistance if the event exceeds state and local capabilities.”

As of 10 p.m. on Sunday evening, Sherrill hadn’t released any information and made any statements concerning her administration’s official storm response. Her office’s most recent press release was dropped 48 hours before Independence Day.