Sherrill Is Digging a Deeper Hole

By Matt Rooney

Governor Mikie Sherrill apparently believes the political danger surrounding New Jersey’s noncitizen voter registration scandal can be managed with press releases, FAQs, and attacks on Republicans.

She’s mistaken, Save Jerseyans.

If anything, every new statement from the Governor seems to raise more questions just as legislative inquiries, demands for criminal investigations, and calls for transparency continue to grow.

Her latest Tuesday update touts the mailing of letters, the launch of a state website, and the removal of more than 4,500 names from the voter rolls after approximately 6,600 people who identified themselves as noncitizens were nevertheless registered through the MVC between June 2023 and June 2024.

She will not, however, cooperate with the Trump Administration’s demand for basic transparency. Instead of providing answers, Sherrill devoted a significant portion of her statement to blaming “MAGA Republicans” for supposedly weaponizing the issue and pursuing “voter suppression.”

Today, I informed @AAGDhillon that New Jersey will not provide the personal information of thousands of New Jersey residents. The request had no legal basis, and I will always protect New Jerseyans’ personally identifiable information. https://t.co/MP2EPjUyso pic.twitter.com/ONdIteHS8E — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 28, 2026

“I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying information of the citizens of New Jersey. This federal government is weaponizing the government against individuals that disagree with them,” said Sherrill during a press conference. “They weaponized my private data against me in my election, and so I am working to protect people and their private data here in New Jersey.”

Does anyone “disagree” that illegal aliens on voter rolls is a massive problem? Worthy of outside scrutiny?

Apparently the governor of New Jersey.

We need answers. Who in the Murphy administration first learned this was happening? Who decided not to disclose it? Which officials oversaw the MVC voter registration system? Why did the public learn about this only after the issue exploded into a national controversy? And why has no one been held responsible?

Those questions aren’t going away simply because the Governor insists she’s “fixing” the problem on her own.

Republicans have been out of power in New Jersey for a long time. They didn’t register thousands of people who answered “no” to the citizenship question. They didn’t build the system designed to make it easy for illegal aliens visiting the MVC for licenses to drive away as voters. And they certainly didn’t keep New Jerseyans in the dark while the registrations remained on the rolls.

They’re asking the questions the Governor still refuses to answer.

Meanwhile, the administration now argues that some of those affected may ultimately prove to be citizens who were incorrectly caught up in the software failure. Fine? Every eligible citizen deserves to remain registered. But that doesn’t diminish the central fact: New Jersey’s voter registration system failed in spectacular fashion, and the public still doesn’t know why… nor do we know the full scope of the problem, and automatic registration continues as you read this.

The Governor also continues to describe this as merely a “software error.” That explanation grows less convincing with every passing day (see above). Software doesn’t establish public policy. Politicians do. The software simply executed a system designed to make voter registration increasingly automatic while reducing meaningful safeguards. Trenton was supposed to supply the safeguards. They did not.

So yeah, this story has already moved well beyond an isolated computer glitch.

As Republican lawmakers demand hearings, members of Congress prepare for deeper investigations, and federal scrutiny intensifies, Governor Sherrill would be wise to stop treating this as a messaging problem.

It’s a credibility problem.

And every time she substitutes partisan attacks for transparency, she digs the hole a little deeper.