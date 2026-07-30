Sherrill offers taxpayer-funded lawyers to all 6,600 noncitizen registered voters

By Matt Rooney
The next time you have bill that you can’t pay, Save Jerseyans, remember that Mikie Sherrill is offering up FREE attorneys for the noncitizens sitting on our voting rolls.
That’s right!
An official state website offering guidance to noncitizens registered as part of an alleged “software glitch” also includes a link to information about New Jersey’s Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative (DDDI).
Mikie Sherrill announced an increased budget of $20 million for the DDDI program last month, providing subsidized immigration attorneys for illegal facing deportation.
Assembly Republicans were quick to criticize only the latest example of the Sherrill Administration’s warped priorities.
“Let that sink in. The same state that just cut funding to 167 school districts – forcing them to eliminate sports programs, lay off teachers, and raise property taxes on already-struggling families — is now providing state-funded legal services to non-citizens caught up in a voter registration scandal that the state’s own system created,” Assembly Republicans said via a statement on their official Facebook page.
“The same state that has refused for years to give cost-of-living adjustments to retired law enforcement officers, teachers, and state workers living on fixed pensions – watching inflation erode everything they worked for – found the resources to build a website and fund lawyers for people who were never supposed to be on the voter rolls in the first place,” Republicans added.