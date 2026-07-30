Sherrill offers taxpayer-funded lawyers to all 6,600 noncitizen registered voters

By Matt Rooney

The next time you have bill that you can’t pay, Save Jerseyans, remember that Mikie Sherrill is offering up FREE attorneys for the noncitizens sitting on our voting rolls.

That’s right!

An official state website offering guidance to noncitizens registered as part of an alleged “software glitch” also includes a link to information about New Jersey’s Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative (DDDI).

Mikie Sherrill announced an increased budget of $20 million for the DDDI program last month, providing subsidized immigration attorneys for illegal facing deportation.

Assembly Republicans were quick to criticize only the latest example of the Sherrill Administration’s warped priorities.