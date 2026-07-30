Sherrill on News 12: “I don’t have a problem with voter ID”

By Matt Rooney

File this under “I’ll believe it when I see it,” Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday’s edition of News12’s “Ask the Governor” program, Governor Mikie Sherrill shocked many by indicating an openness to implementing voter ID in New Jersey.

“I don’t have a problem with voter ID,” Sherrill told Eric Landskroner. “Certainly, if that was the law passed here, I would support that.”

Sherrill remains illogically opposed, however, to the SAVE America Act, which would mandate documentary proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in any federal election. Why?

“I’m very opposed to the SAVE Act,” she added. “I do believe that is just a tool of voter suppression and an attempt to get all of the personal identifying information of New Jerseyans into the federal government systems, which I’m opposed to.”

Oh, Becky…

Sherrill’s statement comes as the governor comes under increasing pressure for the largest voter registration scandal in New Jersey history. Her party’s base hates voter ID because it makes voter fraud harder to pull off, so it seems unlikely that Sherrill would risk harming her 2028 prospects. Maybe she told the legislative leadership to never let it see the light of day? The Democrat legislature has killed recent efforts to enact voter ID bills and amendments.

Thirty-six states have voter ID laws in place. 81% of U.S. states with voter ID laws (on the books at the time) voted for Donald Trump in 2024. Coincidence? Doubtful!