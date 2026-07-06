SHOCK VIDEO: Roof of BJ’s location in Oakhurst, N.J. collapses amid violent storms

July 6, 2026 The Staff Uncategorized 0

OAKHURST, N.J. – Heavy rains and violent thunderstorms continued to ravage the Garden State on Monday as flash flooding stranded cars and the elements battered residential and commercial properties alike.

In one particularly dramatic example, the roof of the BJ’s store in Oakhurt, New Jersey (Monmouth County) collapsed; thankfully, there are no reports of serious injuries despite at least a couple dozen individuals being present in the store at the time.

Here’s security camera footage shared on social media:

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