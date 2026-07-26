Temu Mikie Sherrill Can’t Find Her Own Dishes

By Matt Rooney

There’s staged political content, Save Jerseyans, and then there’s whatever Rebecca Bennett’s campaign is doing.

The Democrat running in New Jersey’s competitive 7th Congressional District recently posted a painfully manufactured “regular person” video from her kitchen, the latest in a number of similar social media overtures to normie voters. The concept is obvious: Look! Rebecca does normal things! She has a kitchen! She puts away dishes!

There’s just one small problem.

Bennett appears to initially open the wrong cabinet while attempting to put the dishes away.

Who among us hasn’t forgotten where the plates live in our own kitchen?

Updates after a busy weekend! pic.twitter.com/BNCO0ZhqFk — Rebecca Bennett (@RebeccaForNJ07) July 26, 2026

Maybe there’s a perfectly innocent explanation. Maybe the Bennett household reorganizes its cabinets more frequently than most families change their HVAC filters. But the clip is funny precisely because it perfectly captures the artificiality of modern Democrat campaigning in competitive districts.

Everything feels focus-grouped. Everything is sanitized. Candidates dress casually, stand in kitchens, talk about “common sense,” and desperately try to project normalcy while avoiding anything resembling a substantive discussion about where their party is headed.

And you can understand why.

National Democrats continue sprinting leftward on spending, immigration, energy, education and virtually every other major issue. Candidates running in swing territory consequently need to create as much aesthetic distance as possible between themselves and the increasingly socialist-flavored national brand.

So voters get lifestyle content instead.

No uncomfortable ideology. No Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. No socialist baggage. Just Rebecca Bennett, relatable suburban mom, unloading the dishwasher.

Except she apparently needs GPS to locate the plates.

Bennett increasingly resembles a discount version of the carefully manufactured political product New Jersey Democrats successfully sold statewide in Mikie Sherrill: military résumé, suburban packaging, lots of carefully calibrated “moderate” vibes, but the same far-Left policies of a Mamdani… just cloaked, carefully, in the aforementioned imagery.

Call her Temu Mikie Sherrill.

Unfortunately for Bennett, even Temu products usually come with instructions.