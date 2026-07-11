The Data Law That Nobody in Trenton Apparently Read

By Matt Rooney

There are few things New Jersey Democrats do better than passing legislation they haven’t bothered to read.

Their latest masterpiece? A hastily-drafted data broker law, jammed through the Legislature during budget negotiations, is reportedly sending political data vendors scrambling for the exits and threatening to cripple the very campaign infrastructure Democrats rely upon to win elections.

You almost have to admire it, Save Jerseyans!

For years, Democrats have insisted Republicans are the anti-business party. Then they drafted a law so broad, so sloppy, and so poorly thought out that companies specializing in political voter data WHO SERVICE THE LEGISLATORS’ OWN CAMPAIGNS are now weighing whether doing business in New Jersey is worth the legal risk. The law reportedly exposes some firms to registration fees reaching $1.5 million annually and potentially staggering penalties – hundreds of billions of dollars – if regulators later decide their products violate the statute.

Oops.

The irony is exquisite.

This wasn’t some conservative lawsuit or Republican reform effort. This wasn’t Elon Musk pulling the plug on progressive organizing. Democrats did this to themselves. They dropped the rake and then immediately stepped on it.

The same political establishment that prides itself on “following the science” apparently forgot to follow the legislative text.

According to a report from The New Jersey Globe, campaign technology platforms used by both Republicans and Democrats are now questioning whether they can legally continue providing voter files, targeting models, and campaign analytics in New Jersey until lawmakers clean up the mess. If true, campaigns could find themselves fighting modern elections with one hand tied behind their backs.

If you’ve watched Trenton operate? I doubt you’re surprised.

This Legislature has developed an unhealthy addiction to legislating at warp speed. Complex bills appear with little notice. Committee hearings become formalities. Amendments fly around at the eleventh hour. Members vote first and ask questions later—if they ask them at all.

The result is exactly what you’d expect: unintended consequences.

Except these consequences aren’t merely theoretical.

Political campaigns increasingly depend on sophisticated voter data to identify supporters, contact persuadable voters, and allocate limited resources. Whether you love modern campaign technology or hate it, that’s simply how politics works in 2026.

Democrats accidentally threatened the infrastructure underpinning their own electoral ecosystem because they were too busy rushing another budget package through the Legislature.

If Republicans had authored legislation producing this kind of self-inflicted disaster, every editorial board in the state would be demanding hearings, investigations, and resignations.

Instead, expect a quiet scramble behind the scenes to carve out a special exemption for political campaigns.

Watch carefully.

If ordinary businesses are expected to comply with every word of this law, then political professionals should be held to exactly the same standard. But don’t be shocked if Trenton suddenly discovers that this particular industry deserves “clarification.” In the interim, Governor Sherrill is responding by pledging not to enforce the law she just signed.

Funny how government overreach always seems acceptable—right up until it inconveniences the people running the government.

Perhaps that’s the silver lining here.

For years, New Jersey businesses have warned lawmakers that rushed legislation, excessive regulation, and impossible compliance burdens drive investment elsewhere. Those warnings were easy to ignore when someone else paid the price.

Now the political class is discovering firsthand what happens when government becomes so careless that even the architects of the system become collateral damage.

Welcome to the club, assholes.