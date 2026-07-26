The Democrats’ 2026 Lead Is Real. The “Blue Wave” Hype Isn’t — Yet.

By Matt Rooney

Democrats have the edge. Republicans have a problem. But anyone declaring a 2018-style blue wave in July might want to pump the brakes, Save Jerseyans.

A little history is always instructive. The party with the presidency has only avoided losing House seats in TWO midterm cycles in the post-World War II era: 1998 (when there was a backlash against impeachment) and 2002 (the 9/11 midterm). Republicans don’t need a 2018-style wave to lose the House. In fact, they’re defending the smallest initial House majority of the entire post-World War II era. Democrats could substantially underperform their 2018 national showing and still win the chamber.

But…

First, the battle map is unprecedented for how small it is. Really, really small. The recent mid-decade redistricting war netted Republicans as many as 10 seats. There are far fewer truly competitive House seats than there were in previous cycles. Pollster Patrick Ruffini opined back at the beginning of the summer that Democrats could win every single seat that was Trump +9 or worse for Republicans in 2024 and *only* find themselves with a 9-seat majority come January 2027.

Second, as of July 26th, the RealClearPolitics generic congressional ballot average has Democrats ahead 48.9% to 43.5%, a 5.4-point advantage.

That’s not good news for a Republican Party defending a paper-thin House majority.

It also isn’t remotely where Republicans stood heading into the last two genuine Democratic midterm waves.

Consider the numbers:

Midterm July 26 Generic Ballot President Approval Eventual House Seat Change 2002 ~D +2 ~65% Bush R +8 2006 ~D +12 ~37% Bush D +31 2010 ~R +3 ~47% Obama R +63 2014 ~D +2 ~42% Obama R +13 2018 ~D +7–8 ~42% Trump D +41 2022 ~R +2 ~38% Biden R +9 2026 D +4.7 41.1% Trump TBD

The historical dividing line is hard to miss.

In 2006, Democrats were ahead by roughly 12 points at this stage. They went on to gain 31 House seats.

In 2018, Democrats were up around 7 to 8 points in late July. They ultimately won the national House vote by 8.6 points and picked up 41 seats.

Those were waves.

2026 isn’t there. Not yet anyway.

At D+5.4, Democrats are running roughly slightly but significantly behind their 2018 position and about seven points behind where they stood in 2006 with far fewer seats at play.

That’s a meaningful difference.

Of course, Republicans don’t need to experience a wave to lose the House. Their majority is narrow enough that a stiff breeze could do the job.

It’s also interesting to see President Trump’s purported job approval numbers in public polling decidely underwater nationally but congressional Republicans performing noticeably better than they did eight years ago during then-45’s first midterm. In other words, voters allegedly unhappy with the current state of affairs aren’t automatically translating that dissatisfaction into a vote for Democrats — at least not yet. Perhaps a chunk of swing voters are spooked by the Democrats’ hard sprint towards socialism?

Then there’s 2014, the historical example Democrats probably don’t want to discuss.

Democrats held approximately a two-point generic-ballot advantage in late July while Barack Obama’s approval numbers were underwater.

By November?

Republicans won the national House vote by nearly six points and gained 13 seats.

That’s an enormous late-cycle swing.

The 2010 cycle tells a similar story. Republicans had only a modest generic-ballot advantage in July before the political environment deteriorated dramatically for Democrats. The GOP ultimately gained 63 House seats.

So July matters.

It just isn’t November.

The honest takeaway from the numbers is straightforward: Republicans are in trouble, but they’re not currently staring at 2006 or 2018.

Democrats have a real advantage. Republican control of the House is unquestionably at risk.

But D+5.4 isn’t a blue tsunami.

Again… not yet.

The number to watch over the next several weeks is whether Democrats begin climbing toward D+7, D+8 or beyond.

That’s where the historical comparisons start getting ugly for Republicans.

If instead the race drifts back toward the D+2 territory of 2014, the political class may discover — for hardly the first time in recent memory — that writing a Republican obituary in July was a little premature.