The latest business to leave New Jersey? Phil Murphy is founding owner!

By Matt Rooney

Oh, irony of ironies!

New Jersey businesses are heading for the exits in the early months of the Sherrill Administration, Save Jerseyans, and among them is Gotham FC, the female soccer team presently based in Harrison, New Jersey.

The club announced on social media earlier this week that it’s relocating to Queens, New York:

Start spreading the news, we’re headed to NYC! 🗽#GothamFC will be in Queens at Etihad Park starting in 2028. You can secure your seat for $28 in the city’s first soccer specific stadium. See you in Queens! https://t.co/Juvis99SLf pic.twitter.com/v1zuOPYMLS — Gotham FC (@GothamFC) July 7, 2026

Garden State political watchers will recall that the Murphy’s – our former Governor Phil and his wife, Tammy – are minority owners of the soccer franchise.

So let’s review:

(1) Phil helped make our business climate worse.

(2) Now that he’s out of office, his business is moving out of the business climate which he helped ruin.

Governor Sherrill’s bloated, tax-littered budget won’t help matters in large part due to limitations on corporate deductions. But that’s the joke, right? The mega rich like Phil and Tammy can afford to hedge against the consequences of Leftist governance. You and I aren’t so lucky.

When will voters finally pull the red card?