The latest business to leave New Jersey? Phil Murphy is founding owner!

July 9, 2026 Matt Rooney Uncategorized 0

By Matt Rooney

Oh, irony of ironies!

New Jersey businesses are heading for the exits in the early months of the Sherrill Administration, Save Jerseyans, and among them is Gotham FC, the female soccer team presently based in Harrison, New Jersey.

The club announced on social media earlier this week that it’s relocating to Queens, New York:

Garden State political watchers will recall that the Murphy’s – our former Governor Phil and his wife, Tammy – are minority owners of the soccer franchise.

So let’s review:

(1) Phil helped make our business climate worse.

(2) Now that he’s out of office, his business is moving out of the business climate which he helped ruin.

Governor Sherrill’s bloated, tax-littered budget won’t help matters in large part due to limitations on corporate deductions. But that’s the joke, right? The mega rich like Phil and Tammy can afford to hedge against the consequences of Leftist governance. You and I aren’t so lucky.

When will voters finally pull the red card?

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Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 9303 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Saturday evening from 7-9 PM EST