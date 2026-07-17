THE SHERRILL EFFECT: Mars Wrigley Bolts N.J. for Chicago, Will Terminate 307 Newark Jobs

By Matt Rooney

Here we go again, Save Jerseyans!

Mars Wrigley is closing out its U.S. headquarters operations in Newark, eliminating hundreds of New Jersey jobs as the candy maker consolidates corporate functions in Chicago.

According to a July 2026 filing with the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development first reported by NJBIZ, the company plans to cut 307 positions at its Newark headquarters by mid-October.

The move follows Mars’ announcement earlier this year of a $100 million expansion of its global snacking headquarters in Chicago. The company said that investment is expected to create more than 600 jobs in the Chicago area as key corporate operations are centralized there.

The restructuring marks another blow to Newark’s white-collar employment base, with one of the city’s best-known corporate tenants shifting major operations out of New Jersey.

Mars said the workforce reduction is part of a broader strategy to consolidate corporate functions rather than a change to its manufacturing footprint. The company has maintained a significant presence in New Jersey for decades, but the latest restructuring signals that many headquarters roles will now be based in Illinois.

The layoffs are expected to be completed by the middle of October, according to the state filing.d

Of course, this is only the latest notable corporate loss for New Jersey (including Samsung Electronics), and this new announcement comes on the heels of Mikie Sherrill’s FY2027 budget that raises taxes and pares back corporate deductions.

Coincidence? I doubt it.

“How many companies have to escape NJ before Democrats take notice?” opined our friend Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-13). “After operating for over 80 years, Mars is shutting down its Newark facility, leading to the loss of 307 jobs. It seems high taxes, burdensome regulations, and unfavorable business laws are factors in the departure of businesses and employment opportunities from New Jersey. The economic future of the state is being put at risk due to policies that appear to prioritize extreme liberal ideologies.”