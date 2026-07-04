Trump: “There is no American freedom without American culture”

By Matt Rooney

President Trump needs to talk about this more often and THIS directly, Save Jerseyans.

On Independence Day Eve, 47 visited South Dakota for an epic July 4th celebration at Mt. Rushmore. In his remarks, the President c0rrectly obhserved that “[t]here is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people.”

This is the heart of it all.

America is a nation of immigrants… who wanted to become Americans.

Our American Experiment – when permitted to function properly – has and can welcome the world’s huddled masses and be strengthened by it rather than weakened. But when illegal immigration runs rampant and our leaders promote nonsense like “mult-culturalism,” the end result is a more balkanized and divided society (like we’re seeing today). I always tell the story of how my great grandparents spoke beautiful Italian but would not let my grandmother or her siblings speak it casually at home. Because they weren’t proud of their heritage? Of course not. They wanted to incorporate themselves into their adopted country, and that attitude is sorely lacking among many of today’s new arrivals.

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