UPDATE: Cape May County wins Great American State Fair ‘best in show’ after Sherrill refused to participate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Cape May County took home top honors at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., after stepping in to represent New Jersey when Governor Mikie Sherrill’s administration declined to sponsor an official state exhibit.

County officials announced on Friday that the Cape May County display was named Best in Show by event organizers during the 16-day Freedom 250 celebration on the National Mall. The award was presented on the event’s Freedom Stage and accepted by Nancy Gill and Jack Coghlan from the Cape May County Clerk of the Board Office.

The exhibit served as New Jersey’s presence at the fair after the Sherrill administration opted not to participate by sponsoring a state booth. Cape May County instead organized its own display to showcase the Garden State’s southernmost county and the iconic attributes of the Jersey Cape and coastline.

Visitors were greeted by a Cape May County-themed sand sculpture, a three-minute promotional video highlighting attractions across the county, and the popular “Where’s George” tourism campaign. County officials also distributed more than 50,000 pieces of the region’s signature saltwater taffy during the event.

County Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio (R-Sea Isle City) said the county was proud to fill the void left by the state’s decision not to participate.

“When state officials declined to participate, Cape May County stepped up to proudly showcase the Jersey Cape,” Desiderio said.

The Freedom 250 celebration drew tens of thousands of visitors to the National Mall as part of events commemorating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. County officials said the Best in Show award recognized the exhibit’s creativity and effectiveness in promoting Cape May County as a tourism destination while representing New Jersey on the national stage.