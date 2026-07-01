VIDEO: Assemblyman Inganamort rips Governor Sherrill’s broken budget promises

July 1, 2026 Matt Rooney Uncategorized 0

By Matt Rooney

The FY 2027 budget is a hot mess, Save Jerseyans.

All but two legislative Republicans opposed it, and many did so eloquently. Among the outspoken dissenters was Assemblyman Mike Inganamort of LD24 who methodically described the many (many) broken promises present in the governor’s inaugural budget during Tuesday’s session.

Watch:

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Matt Rooney
About Matt Rooney 9297 Articles
MATT ROONEY is SaveJersey.com's founder and editor-in-chief, a practicing New Jersey attorney, and the host of 'The Matt Rooney Show' on 1210 WPHT every Saturday evening from 7-9 PM EST