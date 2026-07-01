VIDEO: Assemblyman Inganamort rips Governor Sherrill’s broken budget promises

By Matt Rooney
The FY 2027 budget is a hot mess, Save Jerseyans.
All but two legislative Republicans opposed it, and many did so eloquently. Among the outspoken dissenters was Assemblyman Mike Inganamort of LD24 who methodically described the many (many) broken promises present in the governor’s inaugural budget during Tuesday’s session.
Watch:
I voted No on New Jersey’s FY2027 budget which increases taxes, spending, and the structural deficit when families can least afford it. pic.twitter.com/K5XvjWNw7L
— Mike Inganamort (@MikeInganamort) July 1, 2026