VIDEO: Sussex County, N.J. Opposes Sanctuary Statehood, Demands Election Integrity in Pair of Adopted Resolutions

NEWTON, N.J. — The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners is taking a decidedly different approach from Trenton when it comes to two issues dominating New Jersey politics this summer: election integrity and cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

At a special meeting on July 29th, the Republican-led board adopted resolutions demanding a sweeping investigation of the state’s noncitizen voter-registration scandal and opposing a spate of recently enacted “Sanctuary State” laws that commissioners argue will further impede cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The measures come amid an extraordinary stretch of developments that have placed both issues squarely in the statewide spotlight.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill acknowledged on July 21st that an alleged “software” error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission system resulted in approximately 6,600 people who identified themselves as non-U.S. citizens being registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024. The individuals had answered “no” when asked whether they were citizens, but were nevertheless registered. Sherrill said a preliminary review found that fewer than 400 subsequently cast ballots.

Sussex County’s response goes considerably further than simply asking Trenton for answers.

The election-integrity resolution calls for a “full, independent, and transparent investigation,” including a bipartisan, bicameral legislative investigative committee armed with subpoena power and the ability to question witnesses under oath. Commissioners also want the state to disclose where the affected voters were registered, which elections they participated in and whether any contests were decided by margins equal to or smaller than the number of potentially ineligible ballots cast.

The board additionally called for an immediate suspension of automatic voter registration through the MVC, independent third-party auditing of voter-registration systems, stronger voter identification and citizenship-verification safeguards, and cooperation with federal investigators.

It is a muscular response from a county government at a moment when many Republican officials across New Jersey are demanding to know how such a failure could have gone undetected — and undisclosed — for so long.

Commissioners also turned their attention to New Jersey’s expanding sanctuary-state framework.

Their second resolution opposes several recently enacted measures affecting information sharing, cooperation with federal immigration authorities, officer identification and immigration enforcement at designated “sensitive locations.” The board argues that the laws could endanger officers, complicate legitimate investigations and deepen conflicts between New Jersey and Washington over federal supremacy in immigration enforcement.

The resolution specifically invokes the unrest surrounding Delaney Hall in Newark, where anti-ICE demonstrations have repeatedly generated controversy over the state’s sanctuary policies and the responsibilities of state and local authorities when federal officers and facilities are targeted.

For Sussex County Commissioner Director Jill Space and her colleagues, the two resolutions amount to a broader declaration that county officials do not need to remain silent when decisions in Trenton affect public safety or confidence in elections. Space also called on state government to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice following Governor Sherrill’s refusal to respond to a DOJ letter requesting information.

The Board deserve credit for putting Sussex County squarely on the record rather than treating consequential state controversies as someone else’s problem.

In a state where local officials are frequently expected to quietly absorb whatever comes out of Trenton, Sussex County’s message was refreshingly uncomplicated: some things are worth fighting over.