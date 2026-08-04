After New York Injunction, Federal Challenge to New Jersey’s ICE Mask Law Appears Strong

By Matt Rooney

Monday’s federal court decision blocking New York’s ICE mask law wasn’t just bad news for Albany, Save Jerseyans. It may have handed the Trump administration a roadmap for defeating Governor Mikie Sherrill’s materially similar law here in New Jersey.

The ruling (click here) isn’t binding on New Jersey’s federal courts. But it’s difficult to ignore. The New York court concluded that a State may not directly impose mask and identification requirements on federal officers performing federal law-enforcement duties, absent clear congressional authorization.

That’s the key legal question.

This case isn’t really about whether masks are good policy or whether ICE agents should identify themselves before making arrests. Reasonable people can disagree about that. The constitutional issue is much narrower: Can New Jersey tell federal officers how they must perform federal law enforcement functions?

The Justice Department argues the answer is no. And after the New York decision, that argument looks considerably stronger.

In fact, New Jersey may present an even better case for the federal government than New York did.

Like New York’s statute, S3114 expressly regulates federal officers, including ICE, the FBI, and the DEA. But New Jersey also requires officers to provide specified identification before making an arrest, effectively imposing a state-created condition on how federal agents carry out federal law enforcement. That moves beyond state policy preferences and into direct regulation of federal operations.

Then there’s the venue.

Unlike New York, this lawsuit lands in the Third Circuit, where the federal government already has favorable precedent. In CoreCivic, the Third Circuit held that New Jersey’s ban on certain immigration-detention contracts was, in substance, an unconstitutional direct regulation of federal immigration operations. That case involved detention facilities, not officer conduct, but its reasoning reinforces the same constitutional principle: states cannot directly regulate the federal government’s execution of federal responsibilities.

The New York federal court also rejected what is likely to become one of New Jersey’s principal defenses—that no federal law specifically requires officers to wear masks or conceal their identities. According to the court, that’s beside the point. The issue isn’t whether federal law mandates a particular practice. It’s whether a state can impose its own operational rules on federal officers in the first place.

That doesn’t mean Trenton is guaranteed to lose.

New Jersey still has procedural arguments available, particularly regarding whether the federal government has demonstrated an imminent threat of enforcement sufficient to justify a preliminary injunction. They’re just not particularly good arguments! For example, unlike New York’s law, S3114’s enforcement mechanisms are less explicit. The federal government will likely need to supplement the record with declarations explaining how the law affects ICE operations and why enforcement is imminent.

Still, that’s a litigation hurdle—not necessarily a weakness in the underlying constitutional claim.

Viewed as a whole, the legal landscape shifted this week. The New York injunction supplies persuasive authority addressing almost identical statutory provisions, while Third Circuit precedent may provide an even stronger constitutional foundation than the federal government had in New York.

Based on the current preliminary-injunction decisions and Third Circuit precedent, the federal government’s challenge to S3114 appears to begin from a position of substantial strength. The principal remaining questions are whether the United States can establish a sufficiently imminent enforcement threat and how the District of New Jersey applies CoreCivic and the New York court’s reasoning to S3114’s somewhat different text and enforcement structure.

In short? The Sherrill Administration may want to start bracing for a big loss.