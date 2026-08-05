Ciattarelli Turns the Page, Joins Private Sector Leadership After Three Gubernatorial Campaigns

NEWARK, N.J. – After three campaigns for New Jersey governor over the course of a decade, former Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is moving into a new chapter in the private sector.

Open Road Ventures (ORV), an Indiana-based transportation and logistics investment firm, announced that Ciattarelli will join its Board of Advisors beginning September 1, marking one of his first major business appointments since stepping away from electoral politics.

The company said Ciattarelli’s background as an entrepreneur, business executive and former state legislator made him a natural fit as ORV continues an aggressive acquisition strategy focused on freight brokerages across the country.

“Working in partnership with the founding members and senior leadership, I look forward to leveraging my financial and operational expertise to help Open Road Ventures realize significant acquisition-based and organic growth,” Ciattarelli said in a statement announcing the appointment.

For many New Jersey Republicans, the move signals that Ciattarelli is turning the page after becoming the GOP’s standard-bearer in three gubernatorial campaigns. A former Assemblyman and Somerset County businessman, he emerged as one of the state’s most recognizable Republican figures, narrowly losing the 2021 race before mounting additional statewide campaigns that cemented his place in modern New Jersey Republican politics.

At ORV, Ciattarelli will advise company leadership on financial strategy, business growth and acquisitions. The firm said his experience building, buying and selling businesses complements its efforts to expand through acquisitions in the transportation and logistics sector.

The company also announced the addition of Adam Rodery as vice president of strategy and integration and freight technology executive Ryan Schreiber to its Board of Advisors.

ORV says the leadership expansion comes as freight brokerages face increasing regulatory and legal complexity, creating opportunities for consolidation within the industry. Company leaders believe experienced executives can help acquired firms navigate compliance challenges while continuing to grow.

During the announcement, Ciattarelli reflected on the connection between his public career and his new role.

“Over the course of my campaigns, the ORV team often heard me speak about how to grow an economy,” he said. “It was that shared focus that brought us together.”

Whether the appointment represents a permanent departure from politics or simply the next phase of his career remains to be seen. For now, however, Ciattarelli appears focused on applying the business experience that launched his political career back in the private sector.