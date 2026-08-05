New Jersey Politics Doesn’t Have a Niceness Problem. It Has a Goodness Problem.

By Matt Rooney

You’ve heard me say it before, Save Jerseyans, but it’s worth discussion how too many New Jersey Republicans have become obsessed with one question:

“Can we all just be a little nicer?”

As I’ve traveled around the state in recent months, I’ve heard establishment figures and insider types attempt to repackage “niceness” as “unity” in the wake of the 2025 electroal rout which sounds a little less weak on the surface but, in truth, amounts to the same thing – going along to get along. If we blur the lines juuuuuust enough? Maybe they’ll like us.

It’s the wrong question, assuming winning is your true goal.

The question should be: Are we willing to do what’s right?

Because goodness and niceness are not the same thing.

Goodness seeks what is right. Niceness seeks what is pleasant.

That’s an important distinction in a state where too many politicians have mastered the art of sounding compassionate while avoiding the hard decisions that real leadership requires.

Think about the culture Trenton has cultivated over the last decade.

If you question whether New Jersey’s taxes are driving families away, you’re accused of being “negative.”

If you ask why electric bills keep climbing despite years of promises about “affordability,” you’re told to stop politicizing the issue.

If you want to reform our broken school system? Racist.

Protect kids from being manipulated into life-altering “gender affirming” procedures before they’re old enough to rent a car? Bigot.

If you raise concerns about election integrity after thousands of non-citizens were improperly added to the voter rolls, you’re scolded for undermining confidence in democracy rather than applauded for demanding accountability.

The establishment advice is always the same: don’t make people uncomfortable.

But discomfort isn’t the enemy.

Dishonesty is.

A government that hides bad news isn’t being nice. It’s protecting itself.

A politician who refuses to answer difficult questions isn’t being civil. He’s avoiding accountability.

A media establishment that worries more about offending activists than informing readers isn’t promoting civil discourse. It’s abandoning journalism.

A political party that avoids controversy in pursuit of self-preservation isn’t a real party. It’s a patsy. And complicit.

Goodness sometimes requires confrontation.

It requires telling taxpayers that a $60-plus billion state budget isn’t sustainable.

It requires telling utility regulators that families cannot absorb another round of rate hikes.

It requires admitting when government programs fail instead of spending millions on public relations campaigns explaining why failure is actually success.

It requires protecting kids and families at the risk of incurring the wrath of the cultural elites.

None of those conversations are pleasant.

All of them are necessary. Most Democrat candidates in 2026 fit into one of two categories: milquetoast liberal moms with a superficially normal resume (like Mikie Sherrill and Rebecca Bennett) who govern like socialists, or good-looking, articulate socialist/jihadist hybrids who govern like socialists.

Some of New Jersey’s biggest problems exist today precisely because generations of elected officials chose the nice path instead of the good one.

It’s easier to borrow than to reform.

Easier to subsidize than to compete.

Easier to expand government than to ask whether government is already doing too much.

Easier to silence critics than to answer them.

Easier to avoid the tough fight in the hopes that you can get through one more cycle before the radicalized lynch mob is knocking at your door.

That’s not leadership.

That’s conflict avoidance masquerading as compassion.

The irony is that New Jerseyans themselves aren’t asking for perfection. They’re asking for honesty.

They want roads that work.

Schools that educate.

Affordable energy.

Fair elections.

Safe communities.

Kids who actually get to have a childhood… and a future!

Competent government.

Most of all, they want leaders who will level with them—even when the truth isn’t politically convenient.

The Garden State was built by people who worked hard, spoke plainly, and understood that respect isn’t earned by avoiding conflict. It’s earned by keeping your word.

Maybe it’s time our politics reflected those values again.

Because history rarely remembers the people who kept everyone comfortable.

It remembers the people who were willing to make people uncomfortable in order to do what was right.

New Jersey doesn’t need another generation of politicians focused on being nice.

It needs a generation committed to being good.

There’s a world of difference.