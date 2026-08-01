NEW PODCAST EPISODE: As The Screwworm Turns

By The Staff

Did you miss this week’s Matt Rooney Show on 1210 WPHT?

“Matt welcomes former Border Patrol Agent and Texas Public Policy Foundation Senior Fellow Ammon Blair to explain the alarming return of the ‘New World screwworm’ and why the crisis at America’s southern border has implications far beyond immigration. Plus, the latest on New Jersey’s voter registration scandal as Governor Sherrill refuses to cooperate, Anthony Fauci faces fresh scrutiny and diary-inspired questions on Capitol Hill, and Matt unsuccessfully tries to convince Producer Dan to let him deliver Dan’s future eulogy.”