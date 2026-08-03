Van Drew mocks Mamdani for Voter ID hypocrisy

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew is taking aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over a video promoting a proposed city-owned grocery store, accusing Democrats of applying a double standard to voter identification.

Sharing the clip on X, Van Drew contrasted Democrats’ longstanding opposition to voter ID laws with Mamdani’s discussion of requiring identification for purchases at a government-run grocery store.

“Democrats fight tooth and nail against ID to vote. Then turn around and require ID to buy milk at their own government grocery store. You can’t make this stuff up,” Van Drew wrote.

The criticism highlights a recurring Republican argument that many Democratic leaders object to requiring identification at the ballot box while supporting ID requirements in other contexts.

Mamdani, a “Democratic socialist,” has generated national attention for proposals including publicly owned grocery stores purportedly intended to lower food costs and expand access to affordable groceries. A recently circulated video discussing the concept has become a flashpoint in the broader political debate over government-run retail, election security, and voter ID laws.

Van Drew’s post quickly drew attention from conservatives on social media, who argued the comparison underscores what they view as an inconsistency in Democratic policy positions.

The exchange comes as voter identification remains a central political issue nationwide, with Republicans continuing to advocate for stricter election integrity measures while many Democrats argue unconvincingly that such laws can create unnecessary barriers for eligible voters.

Public polling continues to demonstrate broad public support for voter ID laws across all political parties and demographic groups.