Auth enters NJ-05 House primary

OLD TAPPAN, N.J. – The GOP primary in NJ-05 may’ve just gotten turned on its head.

Assemblyman Bob Auth (R-39) has informed party leaders of his intent to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Josh Gottheimer in November. Auth’s entry into the race was first reported by New Jersey Globe.

–

This year’s field already includes Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali, financial industry veteran Frank Pallotta, and former Cresskill Councilman John McCann.

McCann carried the GOP banner in 2018 but lost a lopsided 169,546 to 82,869 general election march-up with Gottheimer. McCann narrowly carried the district’s Passaic, Sussex, and Warren reaches but lost the Bergen County portion by a large margin. Auth’s LD39 base throws the current primary fight into uncertainty given the likelihood that he’ll draw a significant amount of support at the upcoming late March convention in Hackensack.

Auth entered the Assembly in 2014; outside of Trenton, he serves as the chief executive officer for Plaza Travel and Insurance Services Ltd.

There is no clear frontrunner in the NJ-05 primary.

–