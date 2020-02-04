Whitman rants on Twitter again, this time over impeachment trial witnesses

By Matt Rooney

Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler wasn’t enough for her, Save Jerseyans. Christine Todd Whitman continued her semi-regular Twitter antagonism towards Donald Trump over the weekend, raging over the impeachment trial’s imminent conclusion and criticizing Republicans for supporting their Republican president.

“What has happened to the rule of law when even lawyers lie? What has happened to standards? What lessons are our children learning? What is happening to our country and its position in the world,” the former GOP Governor tweeted on Saturday, accusing the Republican Party of lacking a “moral compass.”

“How do we function as a democracy when we acknowledge that our President is allowed to break the law and yet look the other way?” Whitman added…

case had come forward because the #Democrats didn’t like the President’s policies yet that now becomes the reason not to call for witnesses. Trying to undermine a domestic election with the help of a foreign government is prohibited by the #Constitution. That is exactly (2/4) — Governor Christine Todd Whitman (@GovCTW) February 1, 2020

How do we function as a democracy when we acknowledge that our President is allowed to break the law and yet look the other way? Not calling witnesses shows that #Republicans have lost any moral compass. Shame on you, @GOP #RepublicansEnablingTrump #RepublicanShamTrial (4/4) — Governor Christine Todd Whitman (@GovCTW) February 1, 2020

Of course, during the initial phase of the impeachment process, House Democrats produced on less than 18 witnesses for their hearings; Republicans were the ones who were denied a fair shake in presenting opposing witnesses.

For Whitman or any other Leftist to pretend that the Senate GOP is charting new, aberrant territory is laughable.

