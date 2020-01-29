Will Trump rally at MetLife Stadium this summer? It’s possible, hints POTUS.

By Matt Rooney

If you blinked last night, Save Jerseyans, you might’ve missed President Trump suggesting that he’d consider holding a rally at MetLife Stadium this summer.

“They said ‘Should you move [the rally] to the Meadowlands?’ I said no. I want to be in South Jersey. We want to be with our friends,” Trump told a roaring crowd of thousands packed into the Wildwood Convention Center. “But we could have filled up the Meadowlands arena two or three times. Maybe we’ll do it during the summer. Should we do it during the summer?”

So he’s open to it. But how likely is a Trump MetLife rally?

Not very.

Wildwood sits in a battleground swing U.S. House District (NJ-02), and the Democrat-turned-Republican representative there (Jeff Van Drew) specifically requested the rally when he switched parties. South Jersey rallies also make Philadelphia media market newscasts and radio broadcasts, and the Philly burbs are obviously key battlegrounds in the fight for Pennsylvania’s coveted electoral votes.

New Jersey isn’t considered a 2020 presidential battleground at the moment. New York and Connecticut aren’t either, so there’s less strategic sense in a Meadowlands rally.

Would it be cool to see 82,500 Trump fans packed into the home of the Giants and Jets?

Hell yes.

Just don’t get your hopes up, Save Jerseyans.

