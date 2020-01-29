Petulant Grewal complains about Trump’s sanctuary state rally comments

WILDWOOD, N.J. – President Trump never mentioned Governor Phil Murphy or his Attorney General (Gurbir Grewal) by name, but there was no doubt who he was talking about on Tuesday night at his historic Wildwood rally.

“Right here in New Jersey, your state’s Democrat leaders have instituted sanctuary policies” Trump reminded the audience; as a result of “dangerous predators being released,” Trump explained, everyone’s security is threatened. Trump specifically zeroed in on Middlesex County and Cumberland County, both notorious ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions.

–

In the latter county back in August, Mexican national Luciano Trejo-Dominguez from Bridgeton, New Jersey was released – in violation of an ICE detainer request – despite the fact that Trejo-Dominguez is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager between the age of 13 and 15.

An illegal alien set loose by Middlesex County was accused of subsequently murdering three people in Missouri.

Rather than own up to the failures of his espoused policy, AG Grewal took to Twitter on Tuesday night and accused the President of mischaracterizing the policy:

I know this comes as a surprise, but @realDonaldTrump is lying about New Jersey’s immigration policies. We’re not providing “sanctuary” to those who break the law. We're building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Learn more: https://t.co/FLscQ18HRT — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) January 29, 2020

“I know this comes as a surprise, but @realDonaldTrump is lying about New Jersey’s immigration policies,” Grewal tweeted, linking to an old interview with NJ.com. “We’re not providing ‘sanctuary’ to those who break the law. We’re building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Grewal did not, however, address Trejo-Dominguez who remains at large.

–