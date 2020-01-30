Mehta wins Union County convention

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Pharmacist and attorney Rik Mehta, a political newcomer, is the winner of Union County’s Republican nominating convention contest for U.S. Senate. That distinction and others were decided by county committee members on Wednesday evening at the Kean University STEM Building in Union.

Here’s the Senate tally:

Mehta – 138

Singh – 82

Rich – 11

Meissner – 8

Mehta’s victory entitles him to the county “line.” It ould be considered an upset; local NJGOP power broker Bill Palatucci (a confident of Chris Christie and incumbent national committeeman) is a supporter of Singh, a former primary candidate for governor.

In a less surprising development, Tom Kean Jr. also won his home county’s nod for the NJ-07 House district race.

