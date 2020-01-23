Ex-GOP kingmaker George Gilmore is headed to prison

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – New Jersey is no stranger to corruption, but few have fallen as far (and as fast) as George Gilmore.

On Wednesday, the former Ocean County GOP Chairman and state-wide kingmaker was sentenced to one year and a day in jail in addition to three years of supervised probation. In 2019, Gilmore was convicted on two charges: filing a loan application containing false statements and failing to file payroll taxes for his employees. He’ll also need to undergo mental health treatment.

Politico New Jersey broke the sentencing details.

