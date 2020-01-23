Election 2021: Steinhardt tells Jersey City crowd he’s “dotting the i’s, crossing the t’s”

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Doug Steinardt huddled with Hudson County GOP Chairman Jose Arango in Jersey City on Wednesday night and indicated that he’s working on 2021.

Addressing a small diverse crowd at a community event hosted by Arango, the NJGOP chairman assured attendees that he is actively “dotting the i’s, and crossing the t’s” for a 2021 gubernatorial campaign.

Former Assemblyman and 2017 gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli announced his own Republican primary candidacy on Tuesday.

Steinhardt hasn’t been quiet despite holding off on a formal announcement. He’s been crossing the state meeting with committee members and boosting NJGOP-backed candidates; just this week, a new PAC formed that’s leadership has close ties to Steinhardt.

GOP Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick is also expected to enter the 2021 contest for the right to challenge Phil Murphy in November 2021.

