ELECTION 2020: Meissner campaign reports $186k on hand

NEWARK, N.J. – One of this cycle’s potential Cory Booker challengers has (for the moment, at least officially) more cash on hand than the incumbent Democrat senator.

Whistleblower attorney Stuart Meissner’s campaign tells Save Jersey it had $186,865.93 at the end of the fourth quarter; that’s compared to Booker’s most recent cash on hand figure of $74,606.28.

Meissner raised $57,310 in the fourth quarter spanning October, November and December 2019. A full $50,000 of that haul is a personal loan from Meissner to his own campaign; in total, he’s loaned his effort $300,000 to date through December 31st.

Primary rival Hirsh Singh – a millennial ex-candidate for governor and Congress hailing from Atlantic County – raised $177,000 in quarter three but has yet to report Q4 numbers. He had $30,738.47 cash on hand at that time.

None of the other NJGOP U.S. Senate primary hopefuls have reported what if anything they’ve raised to date.

Booker is unlikely to stay in the fundraising basement for very long. He’s actively raising money for his U.S. Senate reelection after spending over a year focused on trying to keep his ultimately aborted presidential primary campaign afloat. For perspective? He raked in $18,368,139.00 for his 2014 campaign.

