TRENTON, N.J. – Some of the anti-vaxxer lawmakers who reject vaccine mandates for children also voted for a state-wide vaping ban earlier this month. On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed S3265 into law.

The new law forbids selling and distributing flavored vape products (including menth) in the Garden State.

Trenton’s flavored vape ban takes effect on April 20th.

