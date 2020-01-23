LD1 legislators ask NJDOT to delay roadwork ahead of Trump’s Wildwood rally

CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE, N.J. – Coincidence? Or sabatoge?

Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan (R-1) are worried that planned New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) roadwork on Route 47 will snarl traffic as thousands of supporters head to Wildwood to attend President Trump’s January 28th rally.

–

On Wednesday, the freshman Republican assemblymen sent a letter to NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti asking for a delay.

“This is happening just a few miles from the president’s visit,” said Simonsen. “DOT’s last minute road closure will cause massive traffic problems on what would normally be a quiet, winter day at the shore. This is why we are asking the commissioner to postpone the roadwork until after the president’s visit.”

“We must think of the safety of the motorists traveling, some from great distances, to attend the President’s rally,” added McClellan. “Call it poor timing, but next week is not an appropriate time to start road repairs that will directly impact motorists coming from the southwestern area of the state.”

Trump’s rally was announced to the public 11 days before the NJDOT roadwork announcement; the project is expected to continue into June 2020. Adding to the confusion is the fact that the work began only eight days before the President’s big event; the short time between (1) announcement and (2) commencement of the roadwork is leading some to question whether the Murphy Administration’s move is deliberate, akin to the Bridgegate scandal.

Governor Phil Murphy, a far-left Democrat who supports ‘sanctuary state’ policies, is a frequent and fierce critic of the Trump Administration and its policies. He’s also openly criticized the rally, saying it’s “the last thing” Trump should be focused on right now.

Route 47 runs approximately 72 miles from U.S. Route 130 in Brooklawn, Camden County and finishes at Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood. It’s part of a popular back road access route to Cape May County’s popular Jersey Shore communities including the Wildwoods and Cape May for summer tourists hoping to skip Expressway/Parkway traffic; 100,000 tickets have reportedly been requested for the Trump event.

–