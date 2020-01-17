Jersey City shooting investigation broached on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The deadly December 2019 assault on a kosher Jersey City supermarket remains unresolved, Save Jerseyans, a topic raised on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Director Jared Maples of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness testified before the House Financial Services national security subcommittee.

–

“We expect to learn more about possible funding sources once the investigation has concluded,” said Maples.

While Jersey City shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham are believed to have acted alone, but questions remains concerning ties to extremist groups and other potential loose ends.

“Most domestic extremist attacks are committed by individuals unaffiliated or unassociated with a larger group network,” Maples added, noting that they “do not need large amounts of funding to conduct their operations, making it difficult to detect and prevent attacks. The most common tactics in domestic extremist attacks include easily obtainable weapons, such as knives, small arms, and vehicles.”

Watch:

