NJ-03 BATTLE: Richter switches districts; Gibbs says she’s “not stepping aside for anybody”

AVALON, N.J. – David Richter is abandoning his NJ-02 primary challenge to Jeff Van Drew and redeploying in NJ-03. Having lost support and endorsements after Van Drew’s defection from the Democrat Party, the Willingboro native is hoping he will have better luck in his home district.

He’ll need to fight for it. NJ-03’s front runner – Kate Gibbs, a former Burlington County Republican freeholder – says she’s not getting out of the self-funding ex-construction CEO’s way.

“Anyone who thinks they can push me around doesn’t know anything about South Jersey women. I was raised by a single mom who taught me how to stand up for myself and never back down from a challenge,” said Gibbs in a statement released on Monday. “To our party leaders who like to talk about empowering and supporting young Republican women to run and serve, well, here I am. The ball is in your court. I’ve worked at the grassroots level for years to elect Republicans in South Jersey, was the youngest elected Freeholder Director in the state, cut taxes every year I was in office, and am proud to be a leader for the state building trades. I’m not stepping aside for anybody. Especially not a seat shopper who apparently believes he’s entitled to party support — somewhere, anywhere. My motivation for running isn’t to wear a pin and get a title; I am running to serve the people of Burlington and Ocean Counties and I intend to win.”

Gibbs already has the support of the Burlington GOP; Richter had the county’s support for his NJ-02 bid prior to Van Drew’s entry.

Ocean County’s line remains contested.

The eventual winner of the four-way NJ-03 primary contest will face Democrat freshman Andy Kim in November; the district is considered a “toss up” after then-Republican Congressman Tom MacArthur lost his second reelection battle by a handful of votes in 2018.

