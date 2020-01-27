Richter to supporters: “Does anyone have any advice” on switching districts?

AVALON, N.J. – It’s been an unusual electoral cycle in New Jersey politics and it’s only January, Save Jerseyans.

2020 has already seen one incumbent congressman switch parties (Jeff Van Drew) and another candidate (Rosemary Becchi) hop from one district to another. Now, as first reported by New Jersey Globe, NJ-02 Republican challenge David Richter is considering whether to redeploy his campaign in the 3rd Congressional District.

–

Richter added to the unconventional character of the cycle over the weekend by directly asking his Facebook followers whether he should switch districts.

“Does anyone have any advice on what I should do?” Richter, who moved from Princeton to Avalon to pursue the NJ-02 seat, posed in his Saturday post while linking to the Globe story.

Richter’s ties to NJ-03 are stronger than NJ-02 having spent most of his childhood in Willingboro. That being said, former Burlington County Freeholder Katie Gibbs is already in the race, is on the NRCC’s watch list, and has the backing of the Burlington County GOP.

“Republicans in the 3rd District already have the best candidate to defeat Andy Kim,” BCRCC Vice-Chairwoman Linda Hughes replied to Richter’s post. “Kate Gibbs is supported locally, statewide and nationally because of her ability to build grassroots support, fundraise, and most importantly – win. Support Kate in CD3, help build the party, and look for ways to serve in the future.”

Richter will need to decide soon; the primary petition filing deadline is March 30, 2020.

–