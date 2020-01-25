LISTEN: LD1 Assemblymen, Matt Rooney discuss Trump rally roadwork flap with Dom Giordano

WILDWOOD, N.J. – Thousands of Trump supporters are set to descend on Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday for the President’s first-ever Garden State rally. Naturally, since this is New Jersey, the visit is not without controversy and scandal; the Murphy Administration’s decision to close a portion of Route 47 (part of a popular backroads route to the Jersey Shore resort) for roadwork is raising eyebrows and motivating some to demand answers.

On pre-rally Friday in back-to-back segments, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (R-1) (whose district includes Wildwood) and Save Jersey Blogger-in-Chief Matt Rooney joined 1210 WPHT’s Dom Giordano to discuss the ins and outs of the rally.

–

Listen:

–