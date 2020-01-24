ELECTION 2020: Becchi, Gibbs added to NRCC ‘Young Guns’ watch list

Published on by Matt Rooney

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy added nearly three dozen 2020 House candidates to the NRCC’s “On the Radar” list on Friday including two from New Jersey: Katie Gibbs (R-3) and Rosemary Becchi (R-11).

“We are pleased to add another round of impressive candidates to our Young Guns program,” said McCarthy. “The socialist Democrats’ sham impeachment investigation has inspired hundreds of well-qualified candidates to run for office and put the majority well within our reach.”

“Radar” candidates are on track for eventual inclusion in the ‘Young Guns’ program designed to provide technical, institutional, and most importantly financial support to GOP candidates across the country.

Becchi is a tax reform advocate and attorney currently running in the 11th Congress District primary unopposed after jumping over to the Morris-dominated district from the 7th (where Tom Kean Jr. is the presumptive nominee); her pivot was part of a multi-piece deal engineered by state Republican leaders last weekend.

Gibbs, a former Burlington County freeholder, faces as-of-yet token opposition from a former local Burlco mayor (Tony Porto) and a current Ocean County deputy mayor (John Novak), but current NJ-02 candidate David Richter – who’s independently wealthy – is reportedly considering dropping into the NJ-03 contest.