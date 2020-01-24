NJ-05: Ghassali raised $560k in Q4

MONTVALE, N.J. – Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali raised $560,000 in the final quarter of 2019 according to information provided by his campaign to Save Jersey on Friday. His total amount raised since he launched his congressional campaign is $861,000.

That puts Ghassali, a Syrian born Republican, on pace with NJ-05 Republican primary rival Frank Pallotta who raised $510,899 over the same period time.

Pallotta and Ghassali are in a 7-way nomination race along with former Cresskill Councilman John McCann (the party’s 2018 nominee), educator James Baldini, frequent candidate for office Hector Castillo, student Jon Dalrymple, Bergen Republican Paul Duggan. The winner will face off with Democrat Josh Gottheimer.

