Fitzherbert ends NJ-02 House bid

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Former Atlantic County Young Republican Chairman Brian Fitzherbert has ended his candidacy in the 2nd Congressional District. Fitzherbert also endorsed his former rival.

“Seven months ago, I announced my campaign for Congress to be a citizen representative and use my background in the defense industry to bring much needed year-round jobs and economic development to South Jersey,” Fitzherbert said in a statement released by the Van Drew campaign. “However, I have decided to suspend my campaign and follow President Trump’s lead in supporting Congressman Van Drew for re-election. I am also calling upon the other Republican candidates and those who have supported me to do the same so that our party can move forward united and build upon South Jersey’s success last November. It is essential that we unite as a party and fight together to ensure we re-elect President Trump in 2020.”

Fitzherbert’s departure confirmed on Friday leaves David Richter and Bob Patterson as incumbent Jeff Van Drew’s sole remaining primary challengers; however, New Jersey Globe reports that Richter is considering redeploying to nearby NJ-03 to see the Republican nomination there.

