UPDATE: Coronavirus ruled out at Hackensack University Medical Center

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A new virus that’s epicenter is Wuhan, China stoked fears in the U.S. on Thursday night as reports of possible coronovirus cases cropped up on both coasts.

One such situation arose at the Hackensack University Medical Center where officials initially confirmed a possible case of the deadly contagion.

Ultimately, however, the patient was not diagnosed with the Wuhan coronovirus:

