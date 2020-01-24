NJ-05: Pallotta had $382k+ banked at end of Q4

MAHWAH, N.J. – Finance industry veteran Frank Pallotta’s 5th District primary campaign had $382,483.20 in the bank at the end of the fourth quarter. That’s according to the Republican candidate’s latest FEC filing on Thursday. His total haul for the quarter was $510,899, over $200,000 of which was loaned by Pallotta himself.

Pallotta is one of seven in a crowded primary contest: Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali (the only other candidate who has raised significant money), former Cresskill Councilman John McCann (the party’s 2018 nominee), educator James Baldini, frequent candidate for office Hector Castillo, student Jon Dalrymple, Bergen Republican Paul Duggan.

–

The winner in June will face two-term Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer in November.

–