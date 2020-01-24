VIDEO: Trump makes history, addresses March for Life in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president on Friday to deliver a live, in-person address to the annual ‘March for Life’ in Washington, D.C., the country’s largest pro-life demonstration designed to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (decided January 22, 1973).

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life,” Trump told the thousands of attendees. “Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House. … Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting.”

–

Watch:

–