WILDWOOD, N.J. – Catalyzed by the highly-publicized party switch of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02), a former Democrat, President Donald Trump will rally in Wildwood, New Jersey at the Wildwoods Convention Center on January 28th (7:00 p.m.). The legendary Jersey Shore community rests inside Van Drew’s battleground South Jersey district; the rally was announced during a Monday evening conference call.

