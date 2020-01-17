Possible Booker challenger fires back at Bernie: ‘We are all Wall Street’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Cory Booker is out of the presidential race and back in New Jersey running for reelection to the U.S. Senate.

One of his possible Republican challengers – former prosecutor Stuart Meissner – took to Twitter early Friday morning to take aim at one of Bernie Sanders’s latest calls for higher taxes on Wall Street.

“As one who reps investors ,I must ask what is “Wall Street”? We are all Wall Street,” tweeted Meissner who made a career out of representing Wall Street whistleblowers. “We all invest indirectly via pensions, 401Ks & even ironically 529 plans-those who worked hard to save responsibly for thier own or their kids college which he doesn’t reimburse,unlike freeloaders.”d

