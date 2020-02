By Art Gallagher

Former Monmouth County Freeholder Gary Rich responded to our text message asking if he is still running for U.S. Senate thirteen hours later with one word: “No.”

He has not yet endorsed another candidate.

Rich cancelled is scheduled interview with the Monmouth GOP screening committee over the weekend and will not appear on the ballot at the Monmouth Republican nominating convention this Saturday morning at iPlayAmerica.

