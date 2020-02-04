Rooney, Giordano, Pennacchio will headline CCGOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner

BERLIN, N.J. – Camden County Republicans have a full program on tap for their Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, February 22nd at Paris Caterers in Berlin, New Jersey.

Save Jersey founder and Blogger-in-Chief Matt Rooney will serve as the even’t emcee; 1210 WPHT ‘Big Talker’ host Dom Giordano will deliver the keynote address and Trump campaign New Jersey State Chair Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-26) is scheduled to share his thoughts on Election 2020.

Tickets are limited; they’re currently on sale for $125 per person or $200 for couples.

Click here for more event info.

